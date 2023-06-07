scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report

By Agency News Desk

New York, June 7 (IANS) Market for Intraocular lens (IOL) or tiny artificial lens that replace clouded natural lenses are expected to grow nearly $5.0 billion in 2033 from $4.1 billion in 2022, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, shows that the IOL’s market expansion is propelled by the increasing capacity of healthcare facilities worldwide to conduct cataract surgeries.

IOL replaces the eye’s natural lens that is removed during cataract surgery. The lens bends (refracts) light rays that enter the eye, helping people to see.

June is observed as the Cataract Awareness Month to raise awareness towards the staggering number of individuals grappling with visual impairments, particularly cataracts.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment.

Cataracts most frequently occur because of age-related degenerative processes in the lens. Since cataracts can only be treated with surgery, typically only moderate to severe cases undergo treatment, whereby the eye’s lens is replaced with an IOL.

“The rise in the prevalence of cataracts and refractive error around the globe has compelled governments to start initiatives to lower the number of patients suffering from partial or complete blindness,” said Brian Hicks, Senior Medical Device Analyst at GlobalData, in a statement.

“GlobalData expects an increase in the number of eye surgeries and the use of IOLs for both cataracts and refractive errors in the next decade,” he added.

There are several types of IOLs, which are categorised based on aspects such as their composition material, focal lengths, and whether they are toric. These include advanced-technology intraocular lenses, which include aspheric IOLs, toric IOLs, multifocal IOLs, and accommodative IOLs.

These have significantly shifted the way in which cataracts are managed today.

“Newer IOL technologies, including trifocal, quadrifocal, and extended depth-of-focus (EDOF) lenses, have been instrumental in providing spectacle-free vision at all distances,” Hicks said.

While the existing monofocal lenses continue to dominate the market at present, the newer IOL technologies are expected to slowly catch up and increase their market share among all types of lenses,” he noted.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday
Next article
Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sports

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Sports

Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

News

Chris Hemsworth admits that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

News

Actress Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with hotelier Ashesh L. Sajnani

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

Sports

India U-17s have all the tools to create history, says former junior midfielder Ricky Shabong

News

Siddharth's video of singing at Sharwanand's wedding goes viral

News

Balakrishna's 108th movie title to launch on Jun 8 at 108 locations

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta share reunion video; PriyAnkit fans are melting

News

Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur

Sports

All-rounder Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement, added to England's Ashes squad

Health & Lifestyle

AI outperforms standard risk model for predicting breast cancer: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Woman, baby infected with monkeypox after returning to SL from Dubai

Sports

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF (IANS Interview)

News

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

Health & Lifestyle

Medical camps for special children in UP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US