Roblox open beta soon coming to Meta Quest 2 & Pro

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 13 (IANS) Meta has announced that the gaming platform Roblox is coming to Quest 2 and Pro, starting with an open beta hitting App Lab in the coming weeks.

“On average, more than 66 million users log into Roblox every day, with a community that spans mobile devices (both iOS and Android), desktops, and Xbox, and we can’t wait to add Meta Quest 2, Quest Pro, and (coming soon) Quest 3 to the mix,” Meta said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The open beta is a good opportunity for the Roblox developer community to optimise their existing games for Quest and build new ones for virtual reality (VR) while gathering input and feedback from the Quest community.

“That means developers will be able to experiment, learn, and iterate on VR experiences before Roblox is ready for prime time and its full release on the Meta Quest Store.”

With more than 15 million active experiences and counting, the gaming platform will offer a vast library of content for the Quest community to explore.

Also, the platform is automatically publishing some experiences that use default player scripts to support VR devices.

“They’ve found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they’re seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one,” the company said.

Moreover, as Roblox is cross-platform, users will be able to connect, play and hang out with friends across Xbox, iOS, Android and desktop.

Roblox on Quest will be available for users ages 13 and above.

Parents will be able to use existing Meta Quest parental supervision tools to help create a level of safety and supervision.

–IANS

–IANS

