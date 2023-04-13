scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

S.Korea top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court here ruled on Thursday that Google must disclose the list of personal information it has shared with third parties, including United States intelligence.

In 2014, four South Korean activists filed a lawsuit against the global tech giant and its local affiliate, Google Korea, demanding to know whether their personal information had been shared with a third party.

Under South Korean law, online service providers must respond to a customer’s request to disclose any record of their personal data being shared with a third party, reports Yonhap news agency.

An appeals court had earlier partially sided with the plaintiffs but ruled that Google has the right to reject the demand on issues that can be kept private in accordance with the relevant US laws.

The Supreme Court, however, partially overturned the previous rulings and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for a retrial.

The highest court said even if personal information was provided to foreign intelligence agencies for probable cause, the service provider must notify the users of such acts when that cause terminates.

The plaintiff alleged Google passed on the private information of its users, including those that live outside the US, to an American government intelligence programme known as PRISM.

PRISM trawls the Internet for email and chat records of anyone who has contacts in the US.

The programme made global headlines after former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden divulged its existence.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s antitrust regulator this week slapped a fine of 42.1 billion won (more than $31.8 million) on Google and its regional arms for unfair business practices aimed at solidifying its dominance in the Korean mobile gaming app market.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
New 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff in development
Next article
3 action directors come together for Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan action sequence in ‘Tiger 3’
This May Also Interest You
News

Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik giving us Barbie vibes in this lovely outfit

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 1st Covid death in 2023, 192 new cases

Health & Lifestyle

Two years on, lack of faith in vaccines is holding back 100% coverage

Sports

IPL 2023: Stoinis, Pooran fifties lead LSG to thrilling one-wicket win over RCB

Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Health & Lifestyle

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals captain Samson fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over rate

News

'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

India sees surge in Covid cases; virus moving towards endemic stage, say officials

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling

Sports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Ishaan continues giant killing spree, in joint lead

Health & Lifestyle

No need to panic unnecessarily over Covid situation: Goa Health Minister

Health & Lifestyle

Top Aus health official warns of looming Covid spike

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US