Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Offers feature-rich experience at affordable price

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Samsung has just launched its new smartphone Galaxy M34 5G in the country, which is a feature-packed smartphone providing a premium experience at an affordable price.

The new smartphone comes with an impressive rear panel design, showcasing a distinctive camera setup adorned with three separate rings.

Furthermore, the handset’s edges feature elegant curves, ensuring a comfortable and satisfying grip during use, even when playing games.

We used the Galaxy M34 5G in Midnight Blue colour for a week, specifically the 6GB+126GB variant. After thorough usage, here are our thoughts on Samsung’s latest device.

When it comes to design, the M34 5G comes with a sleek and stylish design on the back. However, it’s worth noting that without a back case, the phone tends to attract fingerprints quite easily, which can sometimes diminish its overall appearance.

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display provides a good viewing experience even in bright sunlight.

Now, let’s dive into the camera capabilities of the Galaxy M34 5G. This smartphone is equipped with a triple-lens camera system on the rear. It houses a main 50 MP (OIS) No Shake camera and on the front, it features a 13 MP camera.

Overall, the smartphone’s camera provides great performance for its price range, especially when capturing photos in well-lit environments.

It also comes with the Nightography feature which provides satisfying low-light shots.

The new smartphone comes packed with a large 6,000mAh battery, but it provides an average charging speed because it only supports 25W of fast charging.

It also comes with an interesting Fun Mode, which has 16 different in-built lens effects allowing customers to express themselves through their smartphone camera.

The new smartphone comes in three colours– Midnight Blue, Prism Silver and Waterfall Blue and is available for pre-order on Amazon. As an introductory offer, Galaxy M34 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 16,999 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant with select bank cards.

Conclusion: The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is an affordable smartphone that offers impressive camera capabilities, a vibrant display, long battery life and solid performance.

It is a good option for budget-conscious consumers as it provides excellent value for money and delivers a feature-rich experience that exceeds expectations in its price range.

(Ayushi jain can be reached at ayushi.j@ians.in)

–IANS

aj/na

