scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Samsung to use 100% recycled plastics in all its mobile phones by 2050

By News Bureau

Seoul, Feb 13 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Monday said it aims to broaden the use of eco-conscious materials to all its smartphone products in the coming years.

The world’s largest smartphone maker said it plans to use recycled plastic materials in all its new flagship Galaxy smartphones and stop using plastics in packaging by 2025, reports Yonhap news agency.

It also aims to use 100 per cent recycled plastic parts in all of its smartphone products by 2050.

“You might question what impact our campaign can have on the Earth’s environment, but it is quite a considerable amount given Samsung’s vast product portfolio,” Park Sung-sun, executive vice president and head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience division, said during a press briefing in Seoul.

“We think it can have small but meaningful reverberations to each customer,” he added.

In early February, Samsung launched new Galaxy S flagship smartphones in three models — Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the luxury model Galaxy S23 Ultra.

To further its sustainability efforts, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra uses 12 internal and external components made from eco-conscious materials, up from six in its predecessor.

The Galaxy S23 and Plus model use 11 such components each.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra uses recycled plastics from discarded PET bottles in the back glass and front case, and recycled aluminium in the side key, volume key, and SIM tray.

The luxury model also uses front and back glass that contains an average of 22 per cent of recycled content, according to the tech giant.

Samsung said the use of recycled ocean-bound plastics in the new flagship series could prevent more than 15 tons of discarded fishing nets from polluting the oceans by 2023.

Samsung has been working jointly with partners to increase the recycling of rare materials such as gold and cobalt, Park said.

“As we believe the (sustainability) efforts are part of corporate social responsibility, we try to minimize any impact on prices and not to pass price burden onto consumers,” he added.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
Ambrane launches new smartwatch 'Wise Eon Max' with big screen
Next article
How cinema promotes AI as product of lone male geniuses
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US