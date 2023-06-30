scorecardresearch
Samsung unveils new line-up of gaming monitors in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Samsung on Friday unveiled the 2023 line-up of Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitors powered by Neo Quantum Processor Pro, in the country.

“The Odyssey G9 is a power-packed gaming monitor with a DisplayHDR True Black 400,” the company said in a statement.

Equipped with next-level artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling technology, that enhances every visual detail for optimised picture quality, the new monitors feature a 1800R curvature with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 response time.

“To meet the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers, we engineered the G9 series with cutting-edge technology and unrivalled features,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Measuring 49-inch in size, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition resolution with a 32:9 ratio, the company said.

Moreover, it features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame, and comes with the CoreSync and Core Lighting+ on the back which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen.

According to the company, the addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors.

It uses a deep learning algorithm to intelligently analyze images and automatically upscale to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast.

“The Smart TV experience coupled with IoT Hub and Voice Assistance is the perfect blend of cinematic excellence,” it added.

The Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor comes in Black colour and costs Rs 1,99,999.

Customers can buy monitors — G95SC OLED and G93SC — from the company’s official online store, Amazon and all leading retail stores.

Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant has announced that it plans to open ‘Game Portal’, an online store specialising in gaming, on Samsung.com in more than 30 countries around the world, starting with the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Brazil in late June.

Agency News Desk


Anil Kapoor-led series 'The Night Manager 2' releases a day earlier
Indian American Palash Ahmed to lead Sony Pictures Television's music development foray
'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

Email-based phishing attacks surge 464% in 1st half of 2023: Report

Ashes 2023: Vaughan blasts England's Bazball style in first innings as 'absolute stupidity'

It's going to be 'Housefull' with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh next Diwali!

Aaliya Siddiqui on 'Bigg Boss OTT': If I go back as wild card entry, I'll settle all scores

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

Indian American Palash Ahmed to lead Sony Pictures Television's music development foray

Anil Kapoor-led series 'The Night Manager 2' releases a day earlier

Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at all, says Ricky Ponting

Spending on apps in India to reach Rs 64 lakh cr by 2030: Report

TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'

Scientists capture 1st 'ghost particle' image of Milky Way galaxy

Hockey: Team is more determined than ever to bag Gold in Asian Games, says India captain Savita

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay

OpenAI sued for 'stealing data' from public without consent to train ChatGPT

Musk suggests fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum

Sarah Jessica Parker was averse to stripping down for 'Sex and the City'

SOFTSTAR Entertainment enters Indian gaming sector, launches 'Starlight Gaming'

