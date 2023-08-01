Short video app Chingari crosses 100 mn downloads on Google Play store

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Homegrown short-video making platform Chingari on Tuesday announced that the app crossed 100 million downloads on the Google Play store.

Chingari started as a social app in 2020 and has over 175 million downloads across Playstore and Appstore.

The app offers multiple features on its platform by offering multiple revenue streams for its users and creators, including the Gari Mining, Chingari LIVE Rooms, Subscriptions, and Creator cuts.

“The 100 million downloads is a testament to the faith our users have poised in Chingari. Multiple features, including Gari Mining, Chingari LIVE Rooms, Subscriptions, and Creator cuts have offered multiple revenue opportunities to our users,” Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari, said in a statement.

“We have ambitious plans to go completely global in the next few months. Our aim is to continue providing a platform where people can connect, share, and engage with each other in a positive and meaningful way while monetising their content,” he added.

Currently, the Chingari app is available in 16 languages and has more than 5 million Daily Active Users (DAU) and 40 million Monthly Active Users (MAU).

Recently, Chingari entered the top 10 grossing apps on the Google Play store in India.

The app’s unique features, user-friendly interface, and focus on creating a safe and positive online community have resonated with users, particularly among the youth, the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Chingari has disrupted the creator economy by pivoting to web3 where the users and creators can monetise the time spent on the app.

The app is already available for its users in India, UAE, Indonesia, the UK and the US as it plans to further expand to Africa and South America.

