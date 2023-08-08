scorecardresearch
Snapchat allowing users to enable dark mode without subscription on Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) Popular instant messaging app Snapchat is now allowing users to enable dark mode without a Snapchat+ subscription, on Android.

On Tuesday, Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared the information on X.

“Users are reporting that they can now enable dark mode in Snapchat without a Snapchat+ subscription!,” he said.

“I thought it was dumb for Snapchat to lock dark mode behind a paywall, so I’m glad to see they’ve changed their minds!”

In a separate post, Rahman mentioned that the dark mode’s support page still mentions that only paid subscribers can access the mode on Android.

“Support page still says you need Snapchat+ to gain ‘early access to Dark Mode’ on Android, but that doesn’t seem to be true anymore,” he wrote.

Last week, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, had introduced a ‘Lens Creator Rewards’ programme for Snap AR creators in India.

The Lens Creator Rewards is a new way for Snap AR creators, developers and teams to be rewarded for building top-performing Lenses on the instant messaging platform.

India is amongst the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators achieve the most community engagement.

Every month, a Lens Creator could be awarded up to $7,200 if they have the top-performing Lens in India, the US and Mexico.

The program is open to new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries including India.

In June, the popular social media platform had introduced two new nickname-themed AR lenses — ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’– for users in the country.

The custom nickname AR experience was purpose-built to allow users to celebrate their nicknames proudly.

