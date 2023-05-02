scorecardresearch
S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) S&P Global on Tuesday launched “People First 9.0”, the latest iteration of its enhanced global benefits policy across all its markets, including India.

The policy impacts more than 12,500 people in India with a commitment to lead with care and empathy and enable the company’s people to thrive at work, at home and in life.

According to the company, the policy embodies a mindset and philosophy that inspires a comprehensive support mechanism for employees and aims to create a culture of belonging and inclusiveness.

Dimitra Manis, Chief Purpose Officer of S&P Global, said that people are at the foundation of their business.

“They make S&P Global the innovative and forward-thinking place it is. Leading with compassion enriches the lives of our people and their communities, and in turn, enables our people to perform with a growth-mindset and customer-centric approach. Our ‘People First’ ethos is also inherent in our values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity; and personifying these values is core to how we accelerate progress,” Manis added.

S&P Global employs around 12,500 people, with a 35 per cent diversity rate across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Noida.

The ‘People First’ policy has been built on employee feedback and has included benefits like increasing parental leave to 26 weeks, annual health checks, flexible paid time off, care leave and multiple enhancements to support one’s lifestyle, time, pay, family, and career.

In the ninth version, “People First 9.0” introduces multiple benefits to help people grow, feel engaged and fulfilled.

Some of the new policies include securing the salary of any S&P Global employee unable to work due to a diagnosis of cancer or other chronic disease or serious illness for up to one year, so they can stay focused on their treatment and recovery and nursing parents support including milk shipping in case of business travel; hospital grade Medela pump in every office location

It also offers menopause support via temperature controlled rooms, flexible working and unlimited paid leaves for managing menopausal symptoms; avoiding Friday meetings out of respect for global time zones and people’s schedules and continuing its five additional annual wellness days off above the existing leave policy.

The new policies also have continued learning and digital tool adoption for growth and development, including a Global Education Support programme for current and past employees with Cornell and Emeritus and flexible and hybrid working across all offices in India and globally.

“We are committed to inspire our people to learn and build teams that help foster trust and belonging. This is our chance to give back to our employees and build a positive working environment that helps people bring their true selves to work,” said Nilam Patel, Head-India Operations at S&P Global.

–IANS

na/prw/dpb

