scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) Music streaming giant Spotify is reportedly planning to increase its monthly subscription price by $1 in the US, as part of its effort to become consistently profitable.

The price hike is expected to be announced next week for subscribers in the US, followed by similar increases in “dozens of markets globally in the coming months”, reports Variety.

The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Since 2011, Spotify hasn’t changed its $9.99-per-month ad-free Premium plan in the US. After the hike, users will need to pay $10.99 per month for the premium service.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has previously stated that the company is considering raising prices in the US in response to price rises by competitors such as Apple Music, according to the report.

“When our competitors are raising their prices, that is really good for us,” he said on the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings call in October.

Moreover, Ek stated that raising membership prices in the US, the world’s largest music market by far, “is one of the things we would like to do and it’s something we will (discuss) with our label partners. I feel good about this upcoming year, and what it means about pricing for our service”.

Apple Music hiked its subscription fee for individuals last fall to $10.99 per month, with the family plan increasing by two dollars to $16.99/month, among other changes.

Amazon Music Unlimited hiked its monthly rate to $10.99 (for non-Prime members).

This week, Google-owned YouTube has increased the price of a Premium individual plan by $2 in the US for new and current customers.

Users will now have to pay $13.99 per month instead of $11.99. The plan will cost $18.99 if users are subscribing from the iOS YouTube app.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title
Next article
Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

News

Salman Khan says 'You are an escapist' to Jad Hadid on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

News

Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude, says Christopher Nolan

Technology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

News

Suriya sends a chill down the spine in 'Kanguva' first glimpse

Sports

INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

News

Two exercises in futility (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Technology

Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We need bit of luck; it would be unjust if weather have a decisive say, says Stuart Broad

Technology

Researchers spot 500 genes that directly influence what we eat

Technology

As global race for moon heats up, India eyes lunar natural resources

Technology

5th generation Samsung foldable smartphones set to raise the bar: Experts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US