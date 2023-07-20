scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Swiggy now uses generative AI to boost user, restaurant experiences

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) In an effort to boost user experience, online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said that it will be using generative AI techniques to build products and services to enable intuitive ordering experiences.

With the help of AI-powered neural search, the company aim to help users discover food and groceries in a conversational manner, receiving tailored recommendations.

“Swiggy’s neural search enables users to search using conversational and open-ended queries and receive recommendations tailored to their specific needs. This makes it easier for consumers to find what they’re looking for without having to use or remember specific keywords,” Madhusudhan Rao, CTO of Swiggy, said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that the neural search capability has been built using a Large Language Model (LLM), adapted to understand the terminology related to dishes, recipes, restaurants and Swiggy-specific search data.

The neural search feature will be in pilot by September, and based on the learning and results, Swiggy hopes to roll it out to all search traffic in its app.

In addition, the neural search will soon support voice-based queries and queries in select Indian languages, making it even more accessible to users across different language preferences.

Further, the company mentioned that it is also integrating neural search into Swiggy Instamart, where customers can discover groceries and household items in a conversational manner, making shopping more intuitive and efficient.

Swiggy Dineout is another area where the company is harnessing generative AI techniques to transform the way consumers explore dining options.

“Our unique Dineout conversational bot acts as your virtual concierge, guiding you to restaurants that meet your preferences, be it ambience, kid-friendliness, valet parking, ratings, cost, to name a few,” Swiggy said.

The online food delivery platform is also building generative AI-led solutions to better serve restaurant and delivery partners.

The company is piloting in-house tuned LLMs to empower restaurant partners to self-serve on processes and questions related to onboarding, ratings, payouts, etc, leading to faster issue resolution and streamlining.

A conversational assistant powered by this LLM will be available in the restaurant-owner app and via WhatsApp.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rapper Badal's song 'This Is Haryana' is all about staying true to one's roots
Next article
Bollywood star, cricket greats combine to launch World Cup campaign
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Unity launches beta programme for visionOS

Sports

Bollywood star, cricket greats combine to launch World Cup campaign

News

Rapper Badal's song 'This Is Haryana' is all about staying true to one's roots

Technology

Report says hateful, violent posts rise on Twitter, CEO Yaccarino denies

News

Rapper Tupac's aunt made history as first woman on FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist list

Technology

Galaxy Watch series to feature Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check & WhatsApp

News

Randeep Jha: In 'Kohrra,' we introduced all our characters through eyes of the cops

News

In an AI spin to 'Sholay', Julia Roberts turns Basanti, De Niro channels Jai, Al Pacino plays Veeru

Technology

Netflix adds 5.9 mn paid subscribers in Q2, revenue at $8.2 bn

Sports

Ashes 4th Test: 'They have let a very good opportunity slip': Ponting criticises Australia's failure to score big on Day 1

News

Margot Robbie confesses she hyped 'Barbie' as a billion-dollar project

News

Danny Elfman accused of sexual harassment by female composer; agreed to pay $830k settlement

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her hotness in off shoulder pink dress on the premiere night of her new song ‘Saazishen’

Technology

realme C53: Style champion with sleek design

News

From 'Bawaal' to 'Kaalkoot', here are 6 must watch titles on OTT this week

Sports

Asia Cup: Don't believe in counting my chickens too much, says Dravid on India vs Pakistan clash

Technology

Tesla logs $2.7 bn in net income, cybertruck on its way: Musk

News

Ben Affleck's Batman cameo deleted from 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' after 'chaotic' edits

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US