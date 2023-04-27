scorecardresearch
Swiggy partners apna to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Swiggy and apna, a leading professional networking platform for gig workers, on Thursday announced a partnership to create 10,000 jobs for the online food delivery platforms quick commerce grocery service Instamart this year.

According to market research firm RedSeer, the quick commerce domain is anticipated to touch $5.5 billion by 2025, up from $0.3 billion in 2021. This rapid growth will increase the demand from enterprises to hire more delivery partners.

“Given Swiggy’s presence across 500 cities for food delivery and over 25 cities for Instamart, we continue to focus on onboarding partners from tier 2 and 3 cities. The partnership with apna has helped in augmenting our delivery fleet to cater to the growing demand on Instamart in smaller cities,” said Kedar Gokhale, VP, Operations at Swiggy.

With the emergence of quick commerce in India, consumers are now experiencing an evolved shopping convenience.

This evolution and growth of the e-commerce industry has resulted in increased demand for delivery personnel across the country.

Industry reports estimate that the delivery workforce will be around 23.5 million by 2029-30.

In 2022, more than 1.5 million users from tier 2, tier 3 cities and beyond applied for 3 million delivery roles on apna, contributing almost 70 per cent of the new users growth in the delivery segment.

“With opportunities for delivery partners emerging in deeper pockets of the country, we aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for Swiggy and generate more job opportunities in the coming months,” said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, apna.

Founded in 2019, apna.co has secured more than $190 million from investors such as Tiger Global, Owl Ventures, Insight Partners, Lightspeed India, Sequoia Capital India, Maverick Ventures, GSV Ventures, Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship.vc.

