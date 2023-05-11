scorecardresearch
Taiwanese company ASUS rejigs India leadership team

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Thursday announced the appointment of Eric Ou as Country Head, President and Director of the Systems Group, ASUS India.

In addition, the company has promoted Arnold Su and Dinesh Sharma to the position of Vice President, having previously served as Business Heads for Consumer & Gaming PCs and Commercial PC & Smartphones at systems group, ASUS India, respectively.

“I am honoured to lead ASUS India operations as we strive to become market leaders in the consumer, gaming, and enterprise PCs markets,” Eric Ou said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience and developing a strong brand that resonates with the varied usage needs of our consumers. With our relentless pursuit of excellence and a highly skilled team, I am confident that we will continue to push the boundaries and exceed expectations,” he added.

Eric Ou has 23 years of rich experience in ASUS across different territories and functions and has played a pivotal role in building the brand share to the market dominator position in the respective regions, the company said.

The appointments come in response to ASUS’ significant growth in the Indian Consumer PC market in recent years.

According to the company, the decision to elevate the leadership reflects ASUS’s commitment to further expanding its India business, especially in the Commercial B2B space.

Agency News Desk
