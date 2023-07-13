scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Tesla car for Rs 20 lakh in India still a distant dream, say experts

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As reports surfaced on Tesla considering a cheaper Model 3 in India around Rs 20 lakh as it mulls bringing its supply chain ecosystem to the country in the near future, industry experts on Thursday said achieving this price range appears to be a distant dream.

If all goes well, Tesla can reportedly produce 5 lakh electric vehicles annually that starts from Rs 20 lakh, as the Elon Musk-run company plans to set up its auto parts and electronics chain in India, along with seeking incentives and tax benefits.

According to experts, Tesla prices are nearly the same across the globe and currently, the base variant of the Tesla Model 3, which is the cheapest Tesla model available, is priced at $40,240 (approximately Rs 33 lakh).

Importing this model into India will incur a cost ranging between Rs 60-66 lakh. India imposes a 100 per cent import tax on electric vehicles (EVs) priced above $40,000.

“However, this import duty can be eliminated by setting up local production. Despite this, the possibility of acquiring a $40,240 (or around Rs 33 lakh) car for $24,366 (Rs 20 lakh) still seems like a distant dream,” senior analyst Soumen Mandal from Counterpoint Research told IANS.

This cost reduction could be achieved if Tesla models manufactured in India have fewer features compared to the ones available in the US.

“For example, certain hardware required for Full Self-Driving (FSD) could be eliminated and, instead, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Level 2 could be included,” Mandal added.

The battery pack, imported from China, could have a capacity lower than 50kW and the electric motors could be of lower power.

Additionally, the in-vehicle electronics could be reduced and a smaller center display used, according to the analyst.

There are initial talks between the Indian government and Tesla and may take some time before a Tesla facility arrives in the country. Tesla is also conducting meetings with industry executives in India, according to The Economic Times. There are also reports that Tesla is working on a ‘next gen’ EV platform that will support compact cars.

“The production cost of this platform is expected to be reduced by approximately 50 per cent compared to the present platform, enabling Tesla to enter the sub-$25,000 EV segment. We expect that India will become a manufacturing hub for these compact models, with prices starting from Rs 20 lakh,” Mandal noted.

The recent challenges in China have provided an impetus for Tesla to potentially explore, and establish a manufacturing base in India.

“The possibility of a Tesla in India at potentially around Rs 20 lakh depends on an array of variables, including potentially attractive policy incentives, and Tesla’s ability to accomplish efficiencies in supply chain and costs to effectively leverage local manufacturing. All said, pricing decisions will be driven by Tesla’s business strategy,” said Prabhu Ram who heads the Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“The automotive market is highly competitive. While Tesla could get a competitive advantage with policy incentives, current automotive market incumbents would be spurred to invest further, and scale their EV portfolio, Ram told IANS.

However, it is still too early to determine how Tesla’s entry into the Indian market will impact existing EV players. Companies like Tata Motors and MG cater to the budget segment of the EV market, while Tesla’s price point positions it in the premium segment.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manish Raisinghan joins cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'
Next article
Nitesh Tiwari speaks on 'unfulfilled' wish, inspiration behind 'Bawaal'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Cricket Ireland confirms departure of Nathan Hauritz from spin-bowling coach role

Technology

Your canine friends can now pave way for cancer cure in humans

News

Nitesh Tiwari speaks on 'unfulfilled' wish, inspiration behind 'Bawaal'

News

Manish Raisinghan joins cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

Sports

Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket on return to the format against Sri Lanka

News

Kajol believes everyone should voice their opinion

News

Jonah Hill's attorneys deny Alexa Nikolas' claims of the actor kissing her without consent

Sports

Ashes: 'I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner', says Ponting over debate on veteran opener's selection

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'I'd be inclined to stick with David Warner', says Ponting on opener's selection debate

News

Emmys 2023: 'Succession' creates history with 3 lead actors receiving nod for Best Lead Actor

News

'Pushpa Impossible' introduces Anshul Trivedi in a pivotal role

Sports

Ind vs WI, 1st Test: Ashwin reveals his usual method of bowling on different surfaces to find his sweet spot

Sports

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh to play for London Spirit in upcoming Women’s Hundred

News

IMDb reveals Most Popular Indian Movies, Web Series of 2023 so far

Sports

MCG, SCG, Adelaide Oval to host standalone WBBL matches for the first time in upcoming season

Technology

Internet is borderless, all nations must work together on cyber safety: MoS IT

Technology

Hackers extort money in crypto, threatens to expose embarrassing & illicit content

News

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’: Sudha Chandran gets nostalgic as contestant celebrates her life through performance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US