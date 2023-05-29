scorecardresearch
Tesla to open Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs in Canada

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 29 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Tesla will open a portion of its Canadian Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in an effort to expand access to electric vehicle chargers in the country.

The Canadian government, which is working with vehicle manufacturers and charging service providers to advance the deployment of charging infrastructure in the country, also collaborated with Tesla to install Superchargers to charge non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla is planning to open 750 charging connectors in public locations for non-Tesla EVs across Canada by the end of 2025.

“As part of this collaborative effort, Tesla will open a portion of its existing Canadian Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles, wherever site hosts allow. Later this year, an open Supercharging route will be piloted for EV drivers between Sudbury and Ottawa,” the government said.

“By the end of 2025, 750 charging connectors in public locations will be made available to non-Tesla EV drivers, through a combination of retrofits and new construction, of which at least 350 will be 250kW Superchargers,” it added.

The open chargers will be distributed across Canada, and the route will include the Trans-Canada Highway from Ottawa to Calgary.

In February, the US’ Joe Biden administration revealed new initiatives to install 5,00,000 electric vehicle chargers on US roads by 2030 under its $7.5 billion plan, and as part of it, Tesla has committed to opening up 7,500 of its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles by the end of 2024.

–IANS

shs/vd

