scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter may hit all-time record for user-screentime this week: Musk

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 11 (IANS) Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said that “cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime” might “hit an all-time record” this week.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it.”

To this, Musk replied: “Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week.”

Later, Musk posted: “Watching pic in pic video while scrolling this platform is great.”

“You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined,” he said on Monday.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Last week, after Meta launched its Twitter-rival ‘Threads’, Yaccarino said “we’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated”.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Fake drugs-making unit busted at 'educational institute' in Agra, 7 held
Next article
The making of Tilak Varma: From tennis-ball cricket to playing for Mumbai Indians & earning India T20I call-up
This May Also Interest You
Sports

The making of Tilak Varma: From tennis-ball cricket to playing for Mumbai Indians & earning India T20I call-up

Health & Lifestyle

Fake drugs-making unit busted at 'educational institute' in Agra, 7 held

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka sail into quarterfinals

Sports

District police, administrators meet to discuss high-level security for MotoGP Bharat

Sports

Badminton: PM Modi, others hail Lakshya Sen for winning first title of the season

Sports

China announces strong table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games

Sports

Bengaluru FC in Group C as 24 teams divided into six groups for 132nd Durand Cup

Sports

Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and his partner reach pre-quarters in men's doubles

Sports

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev, Rybakina reach quarterfinals as Lehecka, Haddad Maia retire

Sports

SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran

Sports

Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

Sports

World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Sports

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

Sports

Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals

Sports

Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US