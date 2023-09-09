scorecardresearch
UK PM Rishi seen wearing boAt headphones, CEO Aman Gupta welcomes him

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of homegrown consumer electronics brand boAt, had a time of his life when he saw UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wearing his company’s headphones at a meeting in the Capital.

Sunak, in India with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the G20 Summit, spent time with students at the British Council of India on Friday.

Sunak later shared pictures on Instagram of him at the British Council of India on Instagram, where he was seen using boAt headphones to interact with children.

“Bharat mein aapka boAt boAt Swaagat,” Gupta wrote and shared a screenshot of the image of Sunak wearing boAt headphones.

The British Prime Minister also told reporters in the Capital on Saturday that he was confident a free trade deal with India could be secured but there is “still hard work to do”.

Meanwhile, Gupta was also among the young entrepreneurs invited as part of the official delegation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to France in July this year.

The Shark Tank India judge had the honour of speaking about ‘Make In India’ and Indian startups at the Indo-French CEO Forum.

Gupta and his wife Priya Dagar had also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year — the first entrepreneur from India to do so at the prestigious event.

