scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Upcoming Ola EV images leaked, furious Bhavish Aggarwal demands apology

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The confidential images of upcoming Ola Electric e-scooters, set to be launched on August 15, have allegedly been leaked, which has forced its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal demand an apology from the media person who leaked those images.

Aggarwal also said that going forward, the electric vehicle company may not showcase their products to journalists before the official launch.

The images, likely to be of Ola S1X e-scooter, were part of an auto media event the company held on Monday “and content from this event was supposed to be embargoed and confidential”, according to Aggarwal.

“Auto media does their own credibility a massive disservice when they sneakily take photos at a confidential event. Breaks the trust the brand places in them. We work really hard to make great products and entertaining events for our customers and delight them. Such instances can’t have any place in a mature ecosystem,” the Ola Electric CEO posted in a tweet.

“Unless it is clear who did this and an apology (which is unlikely), we will not have auto journalists being showcased our products before launch going forward. They will be shown the products only after customers are shown products at launch events,” an outraged Aggarwal added.

The company, which just launched the S1 Air, is reportedly planning to launch an electric scooter called S1X. It is expected to be an entry-level model, starting at less than Rs 1 lakh.

Ola currently offers S1 Pro, S1, and S1 Air electric scooters to the consumers.

“Ola Community, mark your calendar. On 15th August, we’re celebrating Customer Day with the most electrifying event of the year – End ICE age Part 1. The doors of the FutureFactory will be open for you,” Aggarwal tweeted last week.

–IANS

na/vd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Antarctic to see severe ocean heat waves, ice loss as world warms: Study
Next article
132nd Durand Cup: Sadaoui's hat-trick helps FC Goa start season with 6-0 win over Shillong Lajong
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Sadaoui's hat-trick helps FC Goa start season with 6-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Technology

Antarctic to see severe ocean heat waves, ice loss as world warms: Study

Technology

B'luru auto driver accepts 2 rides at same time on different apps

News

‘Pushpa Impossible’ interacts with women at SEWA Academy

Sports

Asian Games: Indian men's hockey team to start off against Uzbekistan; Women to face Singapore in opener

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares witty post in response to name change of Twitter to X

News

Goldfish trailer featuring Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval will leave you deep in your emotions

News

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – an unforgettable trio in ‘Heart of Stone’

News

Sonu Nigam to revamp his runaway hit track 'Achha Sila Diya' after 28 years

Sports

Bridge: Indian U31 team bags bronze medal in World Youth Teams Championship

News

When Hrithik Roshan was bullied, cycle was broken!!

Sports

On World's IP day, Pinarayi Vijayan to honour 1st women cricketer from Kerala to represent India

News

Ravie Dubey turns lawyer for courtroom drama 'Lakhan Leela Bhargav'

Sports

NRAI approves conduct of Para-category events during its shooting competitions

News

Sonu Sood gets huge pop art tribute spanning 1.17 lakh sq ft in Ajitwal

News

A literal pan-India film; here are details of ‘Jailer’ actor and the region they represent

Technology

Spotify expands AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ' to more countries

News

Aditya A's 'Saj Ke' weaves enchanting tale of awe, love from a groom's view

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US