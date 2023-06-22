scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US approves sale of lab-grown chicken in a landmark decision

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) In a significant decision, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the sale of cultivated or lab-grown chicken in the country.

Good Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just, announced that it has received approval from the USDA for its first poultry product, cultivated chicken, to enter interstate commerce.

This landmark clearance means the firm’s chicken, which is made directly from animal cells, can now be sold to American consumers.

“This announcement that we’re now able to produce and sell cultivated meat in the US is a major moment for our company, the industry and the food system,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Good Meat and Eat Just.

“We have been the only company selling cultivated meat anywhere in the world since we launched in Singapore in 2020, and now it’s approved to sell to consumers in the world’s largest economy,” he added.

Upside Foods also received its first order for cultivated chicken already.

Chef Dominique Crenn will serve it in limited quantities at Bar Crenn in San Francisco.

“This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table,” Upside Foods founder and CEO Uma Valeti said in a statement.

“It’s a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future — one that preserves choice and life,” Valeti added.

Cultured meat is made by putting stem cells from the fat or muscle of an animal into a culture medium that feeds the cells, allowing them to grow.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ethan Hawke gave daughter a 'real hard time' when she lied about losing her virginity
This May Also Interest You
News

Ethan Hawke gave daughter a 'real hard time' when she lied about losing her virginity

News

Zakir Khan to perform at Madison Square Garden: 'Itne toh maine khwab dekhe bhi nahi the jo poore ho rhe hain'

News

Adnan Khan's character tries to get past his childhood trauma in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

News

'The Simpsons' Writer talks about his trips on the missing Titanic submarine

News

Olivia Wilde still keeps Harry Styles' T-shirt 7 months after split

News

Jennifer Lawrence feels people may be offended by her film 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

Australia threatens to fine Musk's Twitter over rising online hate

Sports

Ashes 2023: Mind Games go on as Australian players celebrate at the pub where Warner punched Root

Sports

Pro League hockey: GB men stumble at the final hurdle, Belgium finish mini-tournament on a high

Technology

US FTC sues Amazon for 'knowingly duping' customers to sign up for Prime

Technology

Uber lays off 200 employees in recruitment division to cut costs

Technology

Apple releases Vision Pro's software development kit

Technology

PM Modi meets top American CEOs, seeks technological collaboration

Technology

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Sports

Football: Juventus sign striker Milik on permanent deal till June 2026

Technology

Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia deaths: Team finds lapses in patient management

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya assess preparedness for heat-related illnesses

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US