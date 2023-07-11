scorecardresearch
US-based Cilio expands global footprint with acquisition of AutomationFactory.AI

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) US-based Cilio Technologies, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to installers, contractors, retailers, and manufacturers within the home improvement industry on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Noida-based, end-to-end digital transformation and product development firm, AutomationFactory.AI.

With the acquisition, the new entity would become Cilio Automation Factory (CAF), Cilio’s global engineering hub focused on innovation for the field service management space.

“I have worked with the technology leaders of Automation Factory for several years, including some significant recent projects for our enterprise clients. The software engineering capability on this team is top notch and together we have the most powerful R&D organisation in the home installation field service management industry,” said Rick Olejnik, President of Cilio Technologies.

Cilio supports over 20,000 active Installers, Manufacturers, and Distributors across the US market and has built and supported systems for companies like Caesarstone, IKEA, LG, Lowes Home Improvement, and others across four continents.

Cilio Automation Factory will be centred in India, doubling the engineering talent at Cilio, with aggressive plans for additional growth.

“We are proud to become part of Cilio, a leader in SaaS-based field service management technology,” said Amit Bana, co-founder of Automation Factory.

“With our combined teams working on the industry-leading field services automation platform, we expect to make swift progress integrating Cilio with all the major home improvement retailers and manufacturers,” he added.

In parallel, CAF will continue to support and expand its existing systems integration business and clientele.

Building custom solutions for Cilio customers will be a key opportunity among many others to expand digital transformation consulting, project delivery, and talent augmentation services.

The CAF business unit will also lead the charge in serving the South Asian home goods installation industry, with an addressable market valued at over $10 billion and growing 10 per cent annually.

–IANS

shs/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
