US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) US-based home audio systems solution provider Tivoli Audio on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market and collaborated with Alphatec, a Mumbai-based distribution house for audio and video equipment across India as its distribution partner.

Formed in 2000 in Boston with just one radio, the brand currently boasts three product lines Tivoli Audio (Classic collection), ART collection (wireless speakers and home audio systems), and Tivoli GO (Bluetooth portables).

“With Alphatec, a brand which is very much known for being the epic centre of some of the world’s best audio and video equipment, as our distribution partner in India, we are sure that our products with elegant designs and quality can go perfectly with all sorts of aesthetics and will certainly make us unique in the market,” Paul DePasquale, CEO, Tivoli Audio, said in a statement.

The partnership will enable music enthusiasts in the country to access and buy four Tivoli Audio products namely — Model One BT, Music System Home Gen2, Model One Digital Gen 2 and Revive.

“Tivoli Audio offers high-quality audio systems in a beautiful timeless design. Their commitment towards the environment and recycled packaging not only help them stand out from the crowd but strengthens their position as a responsible brand,” Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec, said in a statement.

The new products can be bought from eight Premium Retail Stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, and Mumbai where these will be sold through Assisted Sales through Tivoli Audio’s ISD Programme.

Customers can also buy these products from key e-market platforms.

By September 2023, the company aims to attain 50 POS across the leading retail chain.

–IANS

shs/prw/bg