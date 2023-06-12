scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) US-based home audio systems solution provider Tivoli Audio on Monday announced its entry into the Indian market and collaborated with Alphatec, a Mumbai-based distribution house for audio and video equipment across India as its distribution partner.

Formed in 2000 in Boston with just one radio, the brand currently boasts three product lines Tivoli Audio (Classic collection), ART collection (wireless speakers and home audio systems), and Tivoli GO (Bluetooth portables).

“With Alphatec, a brand which is very much known for being the epic centre of some of the world’s best audio and video equipment, as our distribution partner in India, we are sure that our products with elegant designs and quality can go perfectly with all sorts of aesthetics and will certainly make us unique in the market,” Paul DePasquale, CEO, Tivoli Audio, said in a statement.

The partnership will enable music enthusiasts in the country to access and buy four Tivoli Audio products namely — Model One BT, Music System Home Gen2, Model One Digital Gen 2 and Revive.

“Tivoli Audio offers high-quality audio systems in a beautiful timeless design. Their commitment towards the environment and recycled packaging not only help them stand out from the crowd but strengthens their position as a responsible brand,” Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec, said in a statement.

The new products can be bought from eight Premium Retail Stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, and Mumbai where these will be sold through Assisted Sales through Tivoli Audio’s ISD Programme.

Customers can also buy these products from key e-market platforms.

By September 2023, the company aims to attain 50 POS across the leading retail chain.

–IANS

shs/prw/bg

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments
Next article
Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Over 60K Android apps found secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Technology

Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

Technology

Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more

News

'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US