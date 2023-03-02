scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

By News Bureau

New York, March 2 (IANS) The House Foreign Affairs Committee has voted 24-16 in favour of banning TikTok in the US, advancing a bill that would allow US President Joe Biden to ban the Chinese short-video making app in the country.

The Technological Adversaries Act, or DATA Act, directs Biden to sanction or ban TikTok nationwide if his administration finds that the Chinese firm shared American users’ data with the Chinese government.

If that data was used to surveil, hack, or censor users, Biden could impose additional sanctions against TikTok and its parent-company Bytedance, reports The Verge.

“TikTok is a modern day Trojan horse of the CCP used to surveil and exploit Americans’ personal information,” said Rep Michael McCaul (R-TX).

However, some Democrats and civil liberty groups raised objections on the bill.

Democrat Gregory Meeks (D-NY) called the bill “dangerously overbroad”.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) also raised its concerns in a letter sent to McCaul.

“Congress must not censor entire platforms and strip Americans of their constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. Whether we’re discussing the news of the day, live streaming protests, or even watching cat videos, we have a right to use TikTok and other platforms to exchange our thoughts, ideas, and opinions,” said Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at ACLU.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is likely to appear before the US Energy and Commerce Committee on March 23 over questions related to TikTok’s relationship with the Chinese government.

Banned in India, ByteDance-owned TikTok has also been in the news for reportedly stealing US users’ data.

The Chinese short-form video app has been banned on mobile devices issued by the US House of Representatives. The House ordered staff to delete TikTok from all mobile phones.

Canada has become the latest country to ban TikTok from government-issued mobile devices.

The country joined the European Union in banning TikTok on government devices.

The European Commission late last month directed all employees to remove TikTok from their corporate devices.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head
Next article
Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed
This May Also Interest You
News

Sukhbir reveals how he, Salman Khan came up with 'Billi Billi Akh'

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: India trail Australia by 75 runs at lunch after Umesh, Ashwin heroics

News

Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away

News

Harry Styles pauses Melbourne concert to help scared female fan come out to her parents

News

MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party

News

Priety Zinta 'cannot believe it's been 7 years' since her wedding

News

Donnie Yen called out 'John Wick 4', 'Rogue One' Asian stereotypes, got scripts changed

Technology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Fashion & Lifestyle

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic eases past Griekspoor to enter quarterfinal

News

'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA

News

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for ‘Tiger 3’

News

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

News

Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

Sports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US