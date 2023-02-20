scorecardresearch
US proposal to train Indian astronaut is not for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission

By News Bureau

<br>"The US has proposed to train an Indian astronaut. It is part of the future engagement and not for Gaganyaan. No plan has been finalised on training of the Indian astronaut by the US," the ISRO official told IANS.

Refuting a news report that states the Gaganyaan astronauts to be trained by the US, the official said the US proposal is only in a discussion stage.

Four Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots have undergone astronaut training in Russia for the Gaganyaan mission.

India plans to send two/three astronauts to space under its first human space mission.

In 1984, an IAF pilot Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly into space on a Soviet Union’s Soyuz T-11 spacecraft.

The only Indian citizen to have been in outer space is Rakesh Sharma, a former Air Force pilot who flew on a Soviet Soyuz mission in 1984.

Sharma and another IAF pilot Ravish Malhotra underwent training at a Soviet Union facility.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

–IANS<br>vj/ksk/

Entertainment Today

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

