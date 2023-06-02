scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Users can now add tile on Google Keep for Wear OS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 2 (IANS) Tech giant Google has introduced new features for Wear OS, including the ability to add a tile on Google Keep for fast access to a selected note or to-do list on users’ watch.

Users can simply swipe through their tiles and find their pinned note, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Press play right from your wrist and let Spotify’s DJ deliver a personalised lineup of music, stream episodes from your favourite podcasts and listen to what’s in your heavy rotation — all with new tiles and watch face shortcuts from Spotify for Wear OS,” it added.

Also, the Dark web report is now available for most Google Accounts in the US to use on the Google One website and application.

Users can run scans to see whether their Gmail address has been made public on the dark web, and they can also get advice on what steps they can take to stay safe online.

Google One members in the US can also scan for more personal information, like their social security number.

“Access will also expand to more than 20 countries in the coming months,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung may hold next 'Galaxy Unpacked' event in S.Korea

Technology

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Shape of brain influences thinking: Study

Technology

Hundreds join Amazon walkout at HQ over return to work policy

Technology

OpenAI CTO's Twitter account appears to have hacked to promote crypto scam

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new 'Updates' tab on iOS beta

Technology

IITR develops device to reduce air pollution

Technology

RBI issues draft directions on digital payment security controls

News

Rakulpreet Singh-starrer 'I Love You' teaser twists love story into a thriller

News

Myntra Beauty showcases 85K products across 1,450 brands this EORS-18, selection up by 100%

News

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

News

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

News

Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team aims to win its maiden title in Women's Junior Asia Cup

Sports

Australia could play Boland ahead of Hazelwood in WTC final due to Ashes coming up quickly: Gillespie

News

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

News

Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London

News

Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US