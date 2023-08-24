scorecardresearch
Users can now see speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 24 (IANS) Google has announced that users can now see speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Google Meet. 

Earlier this year, the company added a feature that allows multiple people to present a Slides presentation together in Meet.

“Starting today, co-presenters are now also able to view speaker notes,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

This means that primary and co-presenters can now read from the same speaker notes while engaging with their audience during a presentation.

This will allow everyone to present with greater confidence and reduce context switching between Meet and Slides.

The company further mentioned that this new feature requires a computer with a Google Chrome or Edge browser.

Moreover, this feature does not have admin control.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had introduced a Q&A moderation feature for the video communication service ‘Meet’.

The feature allows meeting hosts to review and approve questions before they are shared with meeting attendees, making sure that questions are appropriate and on topic.

Also, the company had introduced a feature that allows users to highlight or emphasize key content while they present in Google Slides.

With the new pen tool, users can circle, underline, draw connections or make quick notes directly on their presentation.

Whether in a board meeting or a brainstorming session, annotations can help make users’ presentations more engaging, interactive and impactful.

