scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) PinnacleWorks’s SuperBot for Education, an Artificial Intelligence-powered voice agent, is targeted at empowering educational institutions with intelligent communication solutions, the company said on Saturday.

SuperBot is a cutting-edge communication agent and a SaaS-based product by PinnacleWorks.

With an exceptional ability to automate 95 per cent of potential counselling queries that need to be addressed by educational institutes, this conversational agent delivers lightning-fast and precise responses.

Acting as an invaluable communication bridge, SuperBot for Education facilitates seamless interactions for educational institutions, be it generating and nurturing the leads through impactful engagement, verifying the applicant’s data, or running engaging drip marketing campaigns to get more conversions, SuperBot can do it all via its rule-based, auto-calling feature.

Leading educational institutions, including Parul University, Chandigarh University, SRM University Sonepat, Manipal University Jaipur, Sharda University, and many others have reported an impressive increase in their admissions conversion rate after implementing this voice agent in their admission counselling process.

“SuperBot heralds a new era of efficiency and convenience, fostering an environment where educational institutions can thrive. Built on advanced NLU (Natural Language Understanding) and in-house ASR (Automated Speech Recognition) Machine Learning models, SuperBot for Education provides comprehensive conversational support that enables educational businesses to optimise their operations, reducing call costs and accelerating return on investment,” said Sarvagya Mishra, Co-founder and Director of SuperBot (PinnacleWorks).

“This powerful AI-powered voice agent is poised to revolutionise the way educational institutions communicate, offering efficient, reliable, and personalised interactions. Moreover, its unique ability to comprehend and respond intelligently just like humans is what sets it apart from other products in the market,” Mishra added.

Trained on over lakhs of intents, this versatile voice agent excels in providing timely and relevant information to queries, offering round-the-clock availability throughout the year, and effortlessly handling a high volume of over 10K+ concurrent calls.

With its impressive capability of placing over 1 million calls daily, SuperBot outshines common challenges faced by human operators. It leverages its extensive knowledge base to mitigate the risks of providing incorrect information or abruptly ending calls.

Furthermore, it ensures a seamless counselling experience by eliminating disruptions caused by counsellor absences, thereby minimising the loss of valuable leads.

SuperBot currently supports more than 10 languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, and more, exemplifying its adherence to inclusivity.

PinnacleWorks continuously expands SuperBot’s language capabilities, striving to incorporate additional regional and international languages. This commitment ensures that educational institutions catering to a diverse linguistic audience can benefit from this groundbreaking solution.

–IANS

rvt/prw/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge
Next article
Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Sports

Even the sky is not the limit for Huafrid Billimoria, the Asian Championship medallist para-triathlete

News

Diljit Dosanjh responds to being mentioned by US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D’Cruz on pregnancy weight: ‘Love how my body changed these past few months’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins probe: New report shows US intelligence community divided

News

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled

News

Supriya Pathak: I felt a sense of belonging on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' set

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flirts with Akanksha Puri

Technology

Business software major Anaplan begins mass layoffs: Report

Sports

Indian hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day

Technology

Hacker who took over Biden, Musk Twitter accounts sent to prison

News

Vijay Varma reveals Tamannaah Bhatia told him he is the first person she kissed on-screen

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US