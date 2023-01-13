scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Wipro posts Rs 30.5 bn as Q3 net

By News Bureau

Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd A losed the third quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 30.5 billion.

The company board at their meeting on Friday declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Wipro had earned a revenue of Rs 232.3 billion (Q3FY22 Rs.203 billion) and a net profit of Rs 30.5 billion (Rs 29.6 billion).

According to CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte, the margins improved by 120 basis points and the employee attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row.

“We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates,” Delaporte said.

Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said: “This expansion of margins was after absorbing the investments we made in our people by way of salary increases, promotions and long-term incentives for our senior leadership. Margin growth was led by strong operational improvements and automation-led efficiencies. We generated strong operating cash flows at 143 per cent of our net income for the quarter and our EPS increased by 14.6 per cent quarter-over-quarter.”

–IANS

vj/vd

Previous article
Vijay Sethupathi: Shahid Kapoor is a talented actor, wonderful person
Next article
Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies: Thought it would be fun to play a remix of 'Kesariya'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US