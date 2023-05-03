Xiaomi doubles down on empowering millions of Indian homes with 'Smarter Living' portfolio

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The last three pandemic years, which confined millions inside their homes in India, has seen the emergence of a redefined smart and connected living in the country. People who stayed at home, and are now part of a hybrid workforce, need a smarter and more connected ecosystem than ever and Xiaomi India, with its one-of-its-kind ‘Smartphone x AIoT’ strategy — a comprehensive connection and mutual empowerment between AIoT and smartphones — has transformed many lives in the country.

Be it large or nuclear families, or students and working professionals living alone, everyone is looking for affordable and meaningful upgrades to their existing devices in India. Xiaomi, which entered the Indian market in 2014, has changed the market landscape and the way consumers use technology in their daily lives.

According to the company, the users are at the heart of everything it does and hopes to bring products that help create and enhance their experiences

“Over the past eight years, we have focused on becoming a technologically innovative brand with a business model that led to technological advancements. We are currently the leading Smartphone and top Smart TV brand in the country,” said the company.

Xiaomi, which disrupted other industries and markets by offering futuristic tech in the country and a pioneer in pushing the Smarter Living narrative, has established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform.

Xiaomi is the leading AIoT platform in the world with more than 558 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets).

“Since our inception, we at Xiaomi India have thrived to bring innovative, futuristic technology to our customers. Catering to their demands, our vision has always been to deliver on our ‘Innovation for Everyone’ philosophy for a Smarter Living, thereby bolstering our smart connected devices portfolio,” according to Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India.

To further bolster its AIoT vision in India, the company has now launched Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series and Xiaomi RVC Mop 2i in the country.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 launched at an introductory price of Rs 13,999, while the Robot Vacuum Mop 2i launched at an introductory price of Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Series offers triple-layer filtration for an improved air quality and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i delivers the best-in-class configuration for an enhanced experience.

Moreover, the air purifier offers clean air across the room with Triple Air Layer Filtration.

Adopting the Xiaomi High-Efficiency filter as a core filter, the smart air purifier efficiently removes up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, thereby keeping the room fresh and clean, according to the company.

The new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo that comes with a minimalistic design with a height of 81.3mm, making it a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for homes.

The Vacuum-Mop 2i supports remote control from the Xiaomi Home App.

The company has also added a new dimension to its smart TV series by introducing the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro, offering best-in-class entertainment with industry-leading technologies.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series has been launched at a special price, starting at Rs 31,499.

The new smart TV series comes available in three sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

The new line-up features a powerful 40-Watt speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X technology that allows users’ senses to get enveloped in the immersive sound and discover new levels of detail.

The new Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series comes powered by Google TV, allowing consumers quick and convenient access to a variety of entertainment options.

The latest addition to the personal grooming portfolio — Xiaomi Grooming Kit and Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C — also take men’s grooming to the next level.

The company launched its Beard Trimmer 2C, priced at Rs 1,199, along with the Xiaomi Grooming Kit, priced at Rs 1,799.

The Grooming Kit and Beard Trimmer 2C features a sleek and elegant design.

The Grooming Kit consists of a standard U shape blade that trims at a precision of 0.5mm, helping achieve a full-body grooming experience effortlessly. With self-sharpening stainless-steel blades, the kit also includes two combs that allow 40-length settings up to 20mm.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit features an ultra-powerful battery with 10 minutes of run time with 5 minutes of charge.

“We believe 2023 will be even more innovative. At Smarter Living, we are unveiling a range of AIoT products that enhance smart experiences for every facet of users’ lives,” according to Xiaomi India.

“Through these innovative technologies, we hope to deliver a more convenient, efficient, and healthier lifestyle to every individual, making smart living for everyone possible. It is part of our overall mission of bringing innovation to everyone and venture into the future technology space,” according to the company.

Xiaomi India is now focused on the agenda of bettering lives, with a new and refined ‘Smartphone x AIoT’ strategy for 2023.

The vision is to build an ecosystem centred on smartphones. With the Xiaomi smartphone as the core, the company also launched smart eco-friendly products such as wearable devices, smart home appliances and air purifiers (as the air around us continues to deteriorate).

“We have launched various AIoT-enabled devices in the last year and have received tremendous support from our users for categories like Smart Security cameras, Robo vacuum cleaner, and air purifiers, among others,” the company informed.

As the appetite for connected devices increases among users, acewe will continue to innovate and bring meaningful innovation to our consumers in India in 2023,” it added.

