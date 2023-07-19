scorecardresearch
Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Global technology brand Xiaomi has teased its latest smartwatch called Redmi Watch 3 Active that is all set to be unveiled at a grand event early next month.

While the latest Redmi smartwatch is expected to be a feature-rich product, the company appears to be pulling out all stops to make it a ‘perfect outdoor companion’ for the users, sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Xiaomi is reportedly putting the Redmi Watch 3 Active through several stringent tests, including submerging it under water for up to three days under water, according to sources.

More details are expected to be revealed at the August 1 launch event, for which the company has already sent the invitations.

In an earlier video uploaded by the company, Xiaomi fans were quick to spot an ‘unreleased smartwatch’, sported by Xiaomi’s President Murlikrishnan B.

and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Anuj Sharma, which many believe to be the new Redmi Watch 3 Active.

The leading technology brand will also be launching the latest successor to its popular Redmi number series — Redmi 12 — on August 1.

–IANS

shs/na

