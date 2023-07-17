scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube quietly releases 'Stable Volume' feature to some users

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has quietly rolled out a new ‘Stable Volume’ feature to some users.

The feature was spotted by a few users, including a Redditor and YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, reports Android Authority.

The feature will appear under the Ambient mode option on the video settings page.

The new mode is expected to control and even out volume across different videos.

“This could help YouTube users avoid a sudden and sharp volume jump or a random decline in volume levels while watching videos from different creators and channels,” the report said.

It is unclear whether the feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognise and optimise volume levels across videos.

The feature hasn’t been rolled out to all YouTube users yet.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the video-sharing platform had announced that it was testing a new lock screen feature, which allows users to disable touch input while watching a video.

This feature helps users to prevent accidental taps that pause, skip or disrupt videos.

Also, the company was testing AI-generated quizzes on the mobile app Home feed to help users learn about topics they’re interested in

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study
Next article
India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games

Technology

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

News

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US