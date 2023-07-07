scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

YouTube testing new lock screen feature

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 7 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new lock screen feature, which will allow users to disable touch input while watching a video.

“Lock Screen disables touch input while watching a video so that accidental taps do not pause, skip or disrupt the video,” the company said on its experiments page.

This new feature will be available on Android and iOS. Although the feature is in testing, Premium members can access this feature until July 30.

While watching a video in full-screen mode, users have to tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen and select ‘Lock Screen’, to use this feature.

Meanwhile, last month, the video-sharing platform had said that it was testing a three strikes policy for people using ad blockers. “We’re running a small experiment globally that urges viewers with ad blockers enabled to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers,” a YouTube spokesperson had said.

The company also provided details on how the policy works, while noting that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service.”

–IANS

aj/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 95 mn posts, 50 mn profiles
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' crosses 95 mn posts, 50 mn profiles

Technology

Mastodon back after brief server outage

Technology

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over ‘copycat’ Threads platform

Technology

Samsung announces pre-reserve for next-gen foldables in India

Technology

Instagram Threads hits 30 mn users, Twitter CEO says ‘we are often imitated’

Technology

ISRO's 13 jinx persists? Chandrayaan-3 launch fixed for July 14

News

'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' to bring stormy romance with Kunal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi

News

Rebecca Romijn reveals why she chose to stay silent on alleged sexual harassment by 'X-Men' directors

News

Arijit Singh to croon new version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from 'Gadar 2'

Technology

Google releases fix for 3 actively exploited bugs for Android

News

'Indiana Jones' actress Karen Allen says she found the final chapter of Indy and Marion Ravenwood bittersweet

News

'India's Got Talent 10' slated to premiere on July 29

News

Scent of memories: Mohit Dagga is a proud owner of over 100 perfumes

News

Director and producer are most ‘crucial’ for Vidya Balan while choosing a film

News

Mozez Singh concludes shoot of documentary on the journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh

News

Jasleen Royal’s ‘Sang Rahiyo’ was shot in her home with ‘a bunch of friends’

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US