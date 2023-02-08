scorecardresearch
Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity

By News Bureau

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho Corporation on Wednesday unveiled a unified communications platform called ‘Trident’ that brings collaboration, productivity and communication experience at one place.

It is Zoho’s first desktop native application and combines mail, messages, audio/video calls, calendar and tasks.

Additionally, the Zoho Voice platform is now a full phone system integrated directly within Zoho Cliq (team collaboration), and Zoho Meeting (web conferencing) to allow employees to make direct line calls, send SMSes, and pick up inbound calls across the apps, said the company.

Zoho Webinar is now available within the Zoho Meeting app.

The company also launched new collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organisation’s overall digital adoption.

“In the past year, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transition to digital-forward, hybrid work. With a clear focus on continued innovation, Zoho is well positioned to thrive during this time of readjustment,” said Rakeeb Rafeeque, Product Strategy Lead, Zoho Workplace.

Zoho Workplace now serves more than 16 million users worldwide. In India, Zoho Workplace grew 33 per cent (year-over-year) in 2022. Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are driving growth in the region.

Globally, migrations from Google, Microsoft and GoDaddy to Zoho Workplace almost doubled in 2022. In India, the highest number of migrations were from Google.

Ashuthosh M, Director, IT Kings Group Mumbai said that after switching to Zoho Workplace, “we have reduced our application cost by 65 per cent and have had zero downtime till date.”

“Zoho Webinar, Trident and Phone Systems are great additions and enhancements for existing customers of Zoho Workplace,” added Mrinal Rai, Principal Analyst and Senior Manager, ISG.

Zoho Workplace is available in three editions: Standard for Rs 99 per user per month; Professional for Rs 399 per user per month; and Zoho Mail for Rs 58.34 per user a month.

–IANS

na/

