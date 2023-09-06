scorecardresearch
Zoom introduces 'AI Companion', available at no additional cost

Virtual meeting platform Zoom on Wednesday introduced its generative AI digital assistant "AI Companion" (formerly Zoom IQ), which will be available at no additional cost for customers with paid Zoom user accounts.

According to the company, Zoom AI Companion delivers powerful, real-time digital assistant capabilities to help users improve productivity and work together more effectively.

Users will be able to access AI Companion from within their existing workflows such as within Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, and Zoom Whiteboard for capabilities such as Meeting summaries, Team Chat compose, and Whiteboard generation with a simple, easy-to-use experience.

“We were founded on doing what’s right for our customers, and we firmly believe that offering Zoom AI Companion at no additional cost to our paid Zoom user accounts delivers tremendous value as we all navigate the challenges facing us today,” Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that AI Companion incorporates several new real-time AI capabilities, with additional capabilities expected to launch over the next few months.

It also mentioned that Zoom’s federated approach to AI delivers high-quality results and lowers costs by dynamically incorporating its own large language models, along with third-party models such as Meta Llama 2, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

In addition, the company announced that Zoom IQ for Sales, its conversational intelligence software, will be renamed ‘Zoom Revenue Accelerator’.

Last week, Zoom introduced a feature called Notes that allows users to create, share, and simultaneously edit a text document during video calls.

Notes allow users to create and share content within a Zoom Meeting and collaborate with others on the call for real-time inputs — eliminating the distraction of jumping between Zoom and third-party documents and tools.

