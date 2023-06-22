scorecardresearch
Zuckerberg agrees to Musk's cage fight challenge

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 22 (IANS) Twitter-owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be “up for a cage match” with Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In response, the CEO of Meta posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location.”

It all started on Wednesday, when Musk replied to a tweet about news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk said.

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Twitter-owner replied.

Then, on Thursday, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet on his Instagram story with the caption, “send me location.”

Later, a user posted a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s story on Twitter, to which Musk replied, “If this is for real, I will do it.”

“This would be hilarious,” Musk responded to another user who posted about the cage fight.

Earlier this month, Twitter-owner had posted, “Zuck my *tongue emoji*”

In March, Musk had mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it “copy cat”.

Back in 2017, Tesla CEO had hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO’s understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) is ‘limited’.

–IANS

aj/shb/

