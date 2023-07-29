scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zuckerberg 'not sure' whether cage fight with Musk will happen

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that he is “not sure” whether the anticipated cage fight — dubbed as the fight of the century — with Elon Musk will take place.

At an internal meeting at Meta on Thursday, an employee asked Zuckerberg when the anticipated cage match will happen, reports Gizmodo.

To this, Zuckerberg responded: “I don’t know. I don’t have any kind of official update on this. I mean, as you all know, I love fighting. It’s maybe a second place pastime for me beyond building things, where building things is my number one love, fighting might be number two.”

“I’ve done jiu jitsu competitions. I would love to do an MMA competition at some point. I wasn’t expecting this to be the one that I did. I’m not sure if it’s going to come together, but I just think that it’s a great sport overall,” he added.

Last week, Zuckerberg had been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training.

The talk of the fight initially started when Musk last month replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now”.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Later, both were seen training Jiu-Jitsu.

After Meta launched Threads on July 5, Musk has been criticising Zuckerberg.

Earlier this month, Musk had mocked Zuckerberg, and said, “Zuck is a cuck.”

“I propose a literal d*** measuring contest,” he tweeted.

Musk also said, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Also, he had said that Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to care about Threads.

“It’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram,” Musk posted.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data
Next article
Robotic surgery fellowships now open to nurture specialist surgeons in India
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Robotic surgery fellowships now open to nurture specialist surgeons in India

Technology

Apple tightens App Store rules on APIs to safeguard users' data

Sports

Italy, Turkey will bid to co-host Euro 2032

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in lungi-pants as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal at India Couture Week

Sports

Olympic champion Thiago Braz tests positive for doping

Technology

Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins

Technology

X monthly users reach new high in 2023: Musk

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses phone inside the house and reads script

Health & Lifestyle

Somalia, WHO renew efforts to tackle viral hepatitis

Sports

Durban Qalandars storm into final of Zim Afro T10

Sports

Why does Zimbabwe’s Tendai Chatara feel T10 is an easy format for the bowlers?

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

Sports

Ashes 2023, 5th Test: Steve Smith helps Australia take first-innings lead of 12 runs over England

Sports

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Carbon zero turf for Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

UTT: Ruthless Reeth powers Goa Challengers into season 4 final

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League has given us an identity, says season 1 MVP Anup Kumar

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 80 powers Joburg Buffaloes into final

Sports

Cricket may return to Olympics with the T20 format

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US