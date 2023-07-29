Zuckerberg 'not sure' whether cage fight with Musk will happen

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that he is “not sure” whether the anticipated cage fight — dubbed as the fight of the century — with Elon Musk will take place.

At an internal meeting at Meta on Thursday, an employee asked Zuckerberg when the anticipated cage match will happen, reports Gizmodo.

To this, Zuckerberg responded: “I don’t know. I don’t have any kind of official update on this. I mean, as you all know, I love fighting. It’s maybe a second place pastime for me beyond building things, where building things is my number one love, fighting might be number two.”

“I’ve done jiu jitsu competitions. I would love to do an MMA competition at some point. I wasn’t expecting this to be the one that I did. I’m not sure if it’s going to come together, but I just think that it’s a great sport overall,” he added.

Last week, Zuckerberg had been awarded his blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu by his coach Professor Dave Camarillo after several years of training.

The talk of the fight initially started when Musk last month replied to a tweet about the news that Meta was releasing a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.”

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now”.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk replied.

Then, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of the Tesla CEO’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Later, both were seen training Jiu-Jitsu.

After Meta launched Threads on July 5, Musk has been criticising Zuckerberg.

Earlier this month, Musk had mocked Zuckerberg, and said, “Zuck is a cuck.”

“I propose a literal d*** measuring contest,” he tweeted.

Musk also said, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

Also, he had said that Zuckerberg doesn’t seem to care about Threads.

“It’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram,” Musk posted.

–IANS

aj/prw