scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Zuckerberg's net worth surges over $10 bn after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surged by $10.2 billion after the company posted strong quarterly results, leading to its shares rising by nearly 14 per cent, as the company announced two rounds of layoffs impacting 21,000 employees in recent months.

Zuckerberg now has a net worth of $87.3 billion and is the 12th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Meta (formerly Facebook) posted revenue of $28.65 billion, an increase of 3 per cent year-over-year and beating Wall Street expectations in its March quarter.

At the close of trading on Thursday, Nasdaq-listed Meta jumped 13.93 per cent on better-than-expected results to end the day at $238.56 — its highest close in 15 months, reports The National.

The gain in Zuckerberg’s net worth was the third-largest single day spike in his career.

In 2022, he lost $71 billion (57 per cent) from his net worth as the stock market bear run eroded the personal wealth of many of the world’s tech billionaires.

“We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow. Our AI work is driving good results across our apps and business. We’re also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long term vision,” Zuckerberg said while declaring the March quarter results.

However, Meta Reality Labs (AR-VR division) lost nearly $4 billion in the March quarter and in 2022, it lost $13.7 billion.

“Our vision for AR glasses involves an AI-centric operating system that we think will be the basis for the next generation of computing,” Zuckerberg told analysts on the earnings call.

Meta expects second quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $29.5-32 billion.

“We anticipate our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $86-90 billion, updated from our prior outlook provided in March,” said Meta.

This outlook includes $3-5 billion of restructuring costs related to facilities consolidation charges and severance and other personnel costs.

–IANS

na/vd

Previous article
2nd Test: Ramesh Mendis' five-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka beat Ireland, sweep series 2-0
Next article
Reddit introduces 'chat channels', new way to chat within subreddits
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

News

Badshah issues apology; says some parts of the song 'Sanak' will be changed

News

Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda become parents for the second time

News

Vipul Shah: 'The Kerala Story' aims to become voice of thousands of women

Sports

IPL 2023: I think credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after PBKS beat MI in high-scorer

News

David Weil: Citadel is quite extraordinary

Health & Lifestyle

World youth leaders gather to accelerate Covid recovery

News

Reeshma Nanaiah will portray Queen Macchlakshmi in 'KD – The Devil'

Sports

IWL 2023: Debutants East Bengal face holders Gokulam Kerala FC in opener

News

Charrul Malik: Not anyone can make everyone laugh

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' all-round show thumps Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

Sports

Piyush Chawla will have to be highest wicket-taker for MI to win IPL 2023, says Irfan Pathan

Health & Lifestyle

15.6 mn children in US infected with Covid

News

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after 12 surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal, Stoinis, Naveen help Lucknow restrict Gujarat to 135/6 despite Hardik's 66

Sports

Injured Williamson could travel to India for ODI World Cup as mentor of New Zealand team

Technology

Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US

Technology

TTD identifies another fake website, case registered

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US