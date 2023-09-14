‘Chakravyuh’ starring Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna to complete it’s 100th run

The play ‘Chakravyuh’ starring iconic Nitish Bharadwaj written and directed by Atul Satya Koushik reaches its 100th and 101st shows in Mumbai on September 17th at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra. Starring the iconic Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his unforgettable portrayal of Lord Krishna in B R Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’, this production has enchanted audiences across the nation, has been performed at the Indian parliament, respected L K Advani’s residence and has received acclaim at some of the most renowned festivals of India.

This play unfolds the narrative of the momentous thirteenth day in the grand scheme of the Mahabharata’s great battle. It transcends the mere essence of ‘Chakravyuh’ as a war-craft, ascending to the realm of profound philosophy. Delving into the intricacies of Abhimanyu’s demise within the labyrinthine formation unveils a multitude of inquiries, myths, ideologies, and convictions spanning diverse planes of existence.

Crafted in the ethereal verses, this opus serves as a conduit between epochs, deftly interweaving history and the present while tethering them to timeless concepts of ‘Karma’ and ‘Dharma’. Atul Satya Koushik has sculpted and helmed this production in a transformative avatar.

Enchanting the audience, the play unfolds the Mahabharata saga through Krishna’s omniscient gaze. The divine Krishna emerges, dissolving all doubts, myths, and misunderstandings that entangle the ensemble. Bestowing upon them the eternal wisdom of Karma, he unveils a profound truth: none can escape their respective Chakravyuhs, for life itself is naught but an intricate maze. Our duty lies in combatting the Chakravyuh, and liberation from its confines is the outcome of our Karma, beyond our mortal dominion.

Atul Satya Koushik, Writer, and Director says, “Chakravyuh has been there in the Hindi theatre scene for a few years now and the show completing its 100th staging is definitely a happy and proud moment for all of us who are associated with the play in any capacity. It’s not about the number, it’s about the fact that the audience has been accepting our theatre and the ideas we want to put across for all these years and for all these stagings. Putting up a show of this scale 100 times is itself a managerial challenge as well, but I am glad that our team has done this with confidence and style.”

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj says, “Bhagwad Geeta is the most practical philosophy to become successful & happy at the same time. Chakravyuh is my medium of bringing Krishna’s Geeta to people’s life.”