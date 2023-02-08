MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

India’s leading theatre group The Films and Theatre Society is all set to bring a new Hindi Comedy play “My Wife’s 8th Vachan” for the audience of Mumbai. Atul Satya Koushik is widely known for creating a brand value in grand Historical productions, Musicals, mythological, Social Satires and My Wife’s 8th Vachan is his first attempt in the genre of comedy and family entertainment at this scale.

My Wife’s 8th Vachan is an eighty-five-minute comedy and family play inspired by marriages. The play is about a mystery called “marriage” that has deepened with each effort of solving it. This play, at most, is another ambitious (read failed) attempt in doing so. Madhur and Mahak are no different from any married couple who have been co-existing in each other’s lives for fifteen years and have been quarrelling for reasons unknown. So much so that their little daughter has decided to study in a boarding school to avoid daily battles her parents invent out of nowhere.

Mahak wants to address the elephant in the room and talk to Madhur about the state of their marriage. She is prepared even if some difficult decision needs to be made about it now. A reluctant Madhur finds himself in the uncanniness episode of his life when the eighth promise that Mahak made at the time of their marriage comes back to haunt her. What is that eight promise? Whom did she make it to? Is this the much-awaited break from their dilapidated marriage that they both needed? Come and discover in this laugh-a-minute comedy inspired from your marriage.

Famous Film, TV and Theatre actors Anup Soni, Vinay Jain and Monisha Singh Katial take the audience through this episode of comedy drama. The production bears the stamp of a typical Atul Satya Koushik production i.e., lavish sets, costumes, music and a spectacular wholesome experience for the audience.

Atul Satya Koushik, writer & Director, said, “Each script comes with its own challenges and opportunities. I have done comedies in the past but more as experimental and workshop productions. This one is my first serious attempt at comedy at this scale. You see, comedy is difficult. You never know what the audience will find funny and what not. All we can do as makers of theatre is to be honest with our content and leave it for the audience to tell us if it struck a chord with them or not.”

Actor Anup Sonii says, ” Doing this new play was an opportunity for me to explore the comic side as an actor and every actor wants to explore all roles. I always have a very serious image so it’s always nice to keep breaking it and surprising the audience. I am trying to explore another side as an actor. It’s a brilliant script, very well written, contemporary modern couple drama. I am sure the audience is going to relate to this play because it has all the elements which we experience in our day-to-day life. I hope the audience likes my comic side as well.”

Actor Vinay Jain says, “Firstly, it’s exciting to be back on stage after a gap of almost 4 years! What’s really wonderful is that this play deals with the eternal theme of human relationships in a manner that is extremely contemporary and relevant. Atul has done a stellar job with this slice-of-life script which will bring many a laugh and many a tear in the eyes of the audience. All in all, I can assure you that it will be time well spent – for us, as well as for those who come to watch the show!”

Actor Monisha Singh Katial says, “For me this play is very special as it’s my first one as an actor, the character of Mehek has all the shades of today’s woman and what goes on in her mind. It’s inspired by situations and people around us making her someone you all feel you know. This play will make for a great watch as it’s not just a comedy but also has a strong message at the end of it.”

Date & Day: 12th February 2023 @5pm and 8pm, (Sunday) St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai