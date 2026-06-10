The Odyssey Earns ₹2 Crore Before Release, Setting Up A Huge Opening

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey has made a strong start in advance bookings in India, even though the movie is still around five weeks away from its theatrical release. Early ticket sales indicate significant interest among moviegoers, particularly in the IMAX format, where Nolan’s films have traditionally performed well.

According to early booking reports, The Odyssey has already sold more than 20,000 tickets across available locations, generating approximately ₹2 crore in advance sales. At present, only a limited number of shows are open for booking, with most IMAX theatres offering two shows per day. Despite the restricted availability, many premium seats have already been booked, leaving mainly the front row and lower section seats available at several locations.

Some discussions online have suggested that ticket prices may be on the higher side, which could have influenced booking numbers. However, the pace of sales still reflects strong demand for the film. Christopher Nolan enjoys a large fan base in India, especially among audiences who prefer watching films in IMAX. His previous film, Oppenheimer, performed exceptionally well in the country and remains the highest grossing IMAX release in India.

With several weeks still remaining before release, industry observers believe The Odyssey has the potential to register a strong opening at the Indian box office. The current booking trend suggests that audience interest is already building steadily.

The film features a star-studded cast that includes Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, among others. Based on the famous ancient Greek epic, the film is expected to combine fantasy, action and adventure on a large cinematic scale.

Christopher Nolan is known for creating visually ambitious films that attract audiences worldwide, and The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated international releases of the year. While it is too early to predict its final box office performance, the film’s advance booking figures indicate a promising start.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in cinemas on 17 July 2025. As the release date approaches and more shows become available for booking, industry watchers will be closely monitoring whether the film can build on its early momentum and challenge existing IMAX box office records in India.