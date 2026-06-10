Actor Shalin Bhanot has strongly reacted to a viral social media post that falsely claimed he was planning to remarry his former wife, Dalljiet Kaur. The actor not only denied the rumour but also issued a stern warning to the paparazzi page responsible for spreading the misinformation. Shalin demanded that the post be removed immediately and asked for a public apology, stating that he would take legal action if the page failed to comply.

The controversy began after Shalin attended a special screening of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Dressed casually in a black T shirt and blue jeans, the actor posed for photographers and interacted with the paparazzi. Shortly after videos from the event surfaced online, a social media page named “papsandpasta” shared one of the clips with a shocking caption claiming that Shalin had decided to remarry his first wife, Dalljiet Kaur.

Shalin Bhanot Furious Over Viral Remarriage Rumour, Threatens Legal Action Against Paparazzi Page 2

The post quickly grabbed attention and sparked widespread speculation among fans and social media users. Many people began discussing the possibility of the former couple reuniting, causing the rumour to spread rapidly across various platforms. However, Shalin wasted no time in addressing the claim and made it clear that there was absolutely no truth to the story.

Reacting to the viral post, Shalin said that the information was completely false and fabricated. He criticised the page for sharing unverified claims about his personal life simply to gain views and engagement. The actor stressed that media pages and entertainment portals have a responsibility to verify facts before publishing sensitive information that can mislead the public and affect the people involved.

Shalin further demanded that the post be deleted immediately and that an official apology be issued. He warned that if the page failed to take corrective action, he would be forced to pursue strict legal measures against both the page and the company behind it. His strong response has drawn support from many fans who believe celebrities should not be subjected to baseless rumours.

For those unaware, Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur got married in 2009 after meeting on the sets of the television show Kulvaddhu. The couple welcomed their son Jaydon in 2014. However, their marriage ended in 2015, and they have since moved on with their respective lives. Shalin’s latest statement has now put an end to the rumours, making it clear that reports of a remarriage are entirely untrue.