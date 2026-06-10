Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Share Affectionate Moment In Monaco

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attracted attention during the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weekend after being seen spending time together at several events connected to the prestigious Formula 1 race. The couple was photographed sharing affectionate moments aboard a yacht off the French Riviera coast, adding to ongoing public interest in their relationship.

During the outing, Kardashian and Hamilton appeared relaxed as they enjoyed time together away from the racing circuit. Photos from the weekend showed the pair embracing and sharing several personal moments while spending time on the yacht. Kardashian wore a black casual outfit, while Hamilton opted for a red polo shirt and a matching cap.

The reality television star was also present throughout the race weekend to support Hamilton as he competed in one of Formula 1’s most famous events. Over the three day gathering, Kardashian attended several activities and made multiple public appearances around Monaco.

For her arrival in Monte Carlo on Friday, Kardashian wore a black leather racing jacket paired with fitted black pants. The following day, she chose a black lace bodysuit with flared jeans and pointed toe pumps. She was accompanied by her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who wore a black top, black capri pants and heels. On the final day of the event, Kardashian appeared in a cream colored backless dress paired with Gucci stiletto pumps and purple tinted sunglasses.

One of the most talked about moments of the weekend came after Hamilton secured second place in the race. As he accepted his trophy, he was seen blowing a kiss toward Kardashian. She responded by smiling and recording the moment on her phone from the crowd.

Speaking to reporters later, Hamilton expressed his appreciation for Kardashian’s presence during the event. “It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support,” Hamilton said. “It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you. She does that for me every day.”

The couple has continued to make public appearances together since reports about their relationship first emerged in February. Since then, they have been seen on vacations, at public events and across social media, where they have occasionally shared glimpses of their time together.

Their appearance at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix added another chapter to their highly discussed relationship, with fans and media closely following their activities throughout the weekend.