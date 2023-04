Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest Eid offering has underperformed on the first day of its release as it has managed to mint Rs 15.81. A tweet by trade a analyst read: “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1. More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great. Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today (#Eid). Fri, 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ”

Another tweet by Adarsh read: “#Xclusiva SALMAN KHAN & EID: *DAY 1* BIZa 2010: #Dabangg, 14.50 cr 2011: #Bodyguard, 21.60 cr 2012: #EkThaTiger, 32.93 cr 2014: #Kick, 26.40 cr 2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan, 27.25 cr 2016: #Sultan, 36.54 cr 2017: #Tubelight, 21.15 cr 2018: #Race3, 29.17 cr 2019: #Bharat, 42.30 cr 2023: #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan:, 15.81 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.”

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ marked Salman’s return in a leading role after ‘Radhe’, which was released in 2021.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. It also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.