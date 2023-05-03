Chatrapathi Dialogues: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action packed dialogues

The ‘Chatrapathi’ fever is at an all-time high as the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster is set for its massive Pan-India release on 12th May 2023.

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high octane action and heady dose of entertainment in store.

The lead stars of Chatrapathi, Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha are grabbing headlines for their amazing chemistry on-screen.

From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

We have action packed dialogues from the trailer of Chatrapathi. Check out Chatrapathi dialogues below:

“Aaj se hi basti aur teri hasti dono khatam” – Sharad Kelkar

“Maar nahi raha hai shikaar kar raha hai jaise sher kar raha hain”

“Hamare yaha bahut se log palte hai tu bhi pal jayega” – Rajesh Sharma

“Apne liye toh har koi jeeta hain lekin jo auron ke liye jeeta hain usse kehte hain Chatrapathi” – Bhagyashree

“Muje uska sarr chahiye” – Sharad Kelkar

“Tu tere log jo bhi iss raaste mein aayega” – Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas