Chatrapathi Dialogues: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action packed dialogues

We have action packed dialogues from the trailer of Chatrapathi. Check out Chatrapathi dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The ‘Chatrapathi’ fever is at an all-time high as the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster is set for its massive Pan-India release on 12th May 2023.

Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high octane action and heady dose of entertainment in store.

The lead stars of Chatrapathi, Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha are grabbing headlines for their amazing chemistry on-screen.

From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

Aaj Se Hi Basti Aur Teri Hasti Dono Khatam

“Aaj se hi basti aur teri hasti dono khatam” – Sharad Kelkar

Maar Nahi Raha Hai Shikaar Kar Raha Hai Jaise Sher Kar Raha Hain

“Maar nahi raha hai shikaar kar raha hai jaise sher kar raha hain”

Hamare Yaha Bahut Se Log Palte Hai Tu Bhi Pal Jayega

“Hamare yaha bahut se log palte hai tu bhi pal jayega” – Rajesh Sharma

Apne Liye Toh Har Koi Jeeta Hain Lekin Jo Auron Ke Liye Jeeta Hain Usse Kehte Hain Chatrapathi

“Apne liye toh har koi jeeta hain lekin jo auron ke liye jeeta hain usse kehte hain Chatrapathi” – Bhagyashree

Muje Uska Sarr Chahiye

“Muje uska sarr chahiye” – Sharad Kelkar

Tu Tere Log Jo Bhi Iss Raaste Mein Aayega

“Tu tere log jo bhi iss raaste mein aayega” – Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
