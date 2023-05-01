scorecardresearch
The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

We have powerful dialogues of Adah Sharma from the trailer of The Kerala Story. Check out The Kerala Story Dialogues below:

By Shweta Ghadashi
The Kerala Story` has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, 2023.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

A spine-chilling, never told before true story – revealing a dangerous conspiracy that has been hatched against India. The Kerala Story is a compilation of the true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala.

Isis Kab Join Kiya.. Yeh Jaane Ke Liye..kyun Join Kiya..kaise Join Kiya Yeh Janna Jaroori Hain Sir
"ISIS kab join kiya.. yeh jaane ke liye..kyun join kiya..kaise join kiya yeh janna jaroori hain sir" - Adah Sharma
"Iss duniya ko sirf Allah chalata hain"
Jo God Apni Wife Ke Mann Main Aise Common Man Ki Tarah Rota Ho Woh God Kaise Ho Sakta Hain?
Jo God apni wife ke mann main aise common man ki tarah rota ho woh God kaise ho sakta hain?"
Hijab Pehni Ek Bhi Ladki Ke Saath Naa Hi Kabhi Rape Hota Hain...naa Hi Kabhi Unhe Kabhi Koi Chedta Hain..because Allah Always Protect Us
"Hijab pehni ek bhi ladki ke saath naa hi kabhi rape hota hain...naa hi kabhi unhe kabhi koi chedta hain..Because Allah always protect us"
Are You Trying To Say Only Allah Protects?
"Are you trying to say only Allah protects?" - Adah Sharma
Main Akeli Nahi Hoon Iss Game Mein ...Mere Jaise Hazaron Ladkiyan Hain..jo Apne Ghar Se Bhagkar Iss Registaan Mein Dafan Ho Chuki Hain
"Main akeli nahi hoon iss game mein ...mere jaise hazaron ladkiyan hain..jo apne ghar se  bhagkar iss registaan mein dafan ho chuki hain" - Adah Sharma
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss
Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer
