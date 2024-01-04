Aamir Khan greets ex-wife Kiran Rao with a kiss at daughter Ira Khan’s wedding

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare, kissed his ex-wife Kiran Rao during the wedding festivities of his daughter.

In a recently surfaced video from the ceremony, the newlyweds can be seen posing for a photograph along with the families of both sides. Nupur Shikhare’s mother, Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Junaid Khan and Azad can also be seen posing with Ira and Nupur.

The video then shows the Bollywood superstar saying something to Kiran. He then kissed her on the cheek as they spoke. He also gave a peck to his son Azad.

Ira and Nupur exchanged wedding vows as they signed the marriage registration document in front of friends and family on Wednesday.

The marriage ceremony was a thorough entertainer for the netizens as Nupur gave stark contrast to his wife Ira, in terms of costume.

While Ira looked beautiful in a wedding ensemble for her special day, Nupur’s sartorial choice was a shocker for many.

Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, ditched the traditional choice of the horse and jogged for eight kms to reach the wedding venue. During the ceremony, he was seen wearing a black vest and white shorts.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022, and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official at the night of Wednesday.