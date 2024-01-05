Aamir Khan reaches Udaipur for traditional wedding festivities of daughter Ira Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reached Udaipur along with his son Azad on Friday ahead of his traditional wedding ceremony of his daughter Ira Khan who legally married Nupur Shikhare on January 3 in Mumbai.

Nupur and Ira left for Udaipur early in the morning on Friday. The couple is set to have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 8. The traditional wedding ceremony will take place at Taj Aravali Resort located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur with festivities taking place from January 8 to 10.

All 176 rooms of the hotel have been booked for the family members and guests of the bride and groom. The wedding festivities will be a family affair and will see relatives attending the functions.

The couple will then head to Mumbai and host a reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on January 13. The who’s who of Bollywood including superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to attend the reception.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.