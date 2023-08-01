Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan twinning in beige for rampwalk

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have come together to walk the ramp for the first time together. They walked for the Fashion Designer Council of India.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan were twinning in beige for their ramp walk. They dished out royalty vibes and how! It seems they both have them in their genes.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp not just twinning together but also holding hands. Sara is one beautiful actress and Aditya is a crush of many. Sara Ali Khan’s outfit to her midriff and abs, all has become the talk of the town in the last couple of hours. Sara knows how to make heads turn and she’s done it again.

However, a huge section of people on the internet felt that they lacked chemistry. Infact, some even said Sara was trying hard to create chemistry with a wall. Fashion police and influencer Diet Sabya put up this story of their ramp walk and wrote, “Are they both okay? Poor Sara trying to make chemistry with a wall! Also, that line on the legena on Sara looking like trousers/skirts you fold when it’s too long. You know what I mean right?”

Many others also dropped funny comments which she shared. One person wrote, “Aditya is looking like an employee on his notice period. I don’t give a f*ck about your walk.”