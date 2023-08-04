scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt flaunts her denim airport look in style; Fan says, ‘Deepika jaisi baat nahi hai aap mein’

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. During her promotional outings for RARKPK, Alia Bhatt grabbed our attention with her gorgeous saree avatars.

Recently, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, presumably for her work commitments. And her casual-chic airport look captured attention yet again.

A video of Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport was dropped on Instagram. She aced the denim fashion like an expert, stepping out of her car in style. Alia donned an oversized denim jacket that she paired with flared denim jeans. She wore a dusty white tank top. She kept her makeup minimal, tying her hair in a sleek bun.

Alia sported black-rimmed sunglasses and carried a white handbag, complementing her denim outfit. The B-town diva rounded off her look by slipping into a pair of white sneakers.

