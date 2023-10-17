scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt flaunts her white dress as she leaves with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left for Delhi to attend the National Film Awards scheduled at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have left for Delhi to attend the National Film Awards scheduled at Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday. The couple was spotted at Mumbai’s private Kalina airport as they arrived for their flight.

Alia will be receiving her National Film Award for Best Actor for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia Bhatt was dressed in an ivory salwar suit and had her hair tied in a bun. Ranbir was in a black hoodie and pants and even wore sunglasses for the early morning flight. Both of them smiled and waved to the paparazzi.

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who has won in the same category for her performance in the film Mimi. She played a dancer and a surrogate mother in the film and reached Delhi on Monday for the award ceremony.

Img. SourceViral Bhayani
