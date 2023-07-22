scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt rocks flared denims in airport look

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Kalina airport here on Saturday morning

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Kalina airport here on Saturday morning, as they headed for the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar.

Earlier, Alia and Ranveer visited Vadodara and New Delhi for the promotions of their movie. And now, they are on to their next destination in the promotion line-up, which is yet to be disclosed.

Alia was seen wearing a pink long sleeve t-shirt with ‘team Rocky and Rani’ written on it. She paired it with blue flared denims, lavender coloured slippers, and small gold hoop earrings.

With a no-makeup look, her hair was tied in a ponytail. She was also holding her silver coloured sipper glass in one hand.

Flaunting her beautiful smile, Alia posed for the paps. When paparazzi asked her to “wait” for more photos, she was heard saying “Late ho raha hai (I am getting late).”

On the other hand, Ranveer was seen in his all time dapper look, donning a white plain tee, green joggers, and a black long hoodie. He completed the look with black slippers, black sunglasses, a beanie cap and a mask.

The photographers were seen shouting “Baba idhar”, “Baba without mask” (as Ranveer is fondly called Baba), the actor was then seen waving towards the camera.

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, and produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shubman Gill has to alter his game; improve on batting in slow and low conditions, says Wasim Jaffer
Next article
Smith shines, US sweep Vietnam in Women's World Cup
This May Also Interest You
News

Assam govt inks agreement to showcase Lachit Barphukan documentary on OTT

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai trolled for her airport look, fans say her style 'deteriorated after marriage'

Technology

Why people with heart disease suffer from sleep problems

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for her airport look

Sports

‘I knew I had to score’: Messi on last-minute winner

Technology

Govt rejects Chinese BYD Motors’ plan to build $1 bn EV plant: Report

News

For Armaan Malik, being immersed in making music is 'a perfect way to celebrate' birthday

News

'The Continental' will explore '70s New York hellscape from the eyes of a young Winston

Sports

UTT, Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers take on in-form Puneri Paltan Table Tennis

Technology

Meta's Threads fast losing steam, Zuckerberg not worried

Sports

Cricket Australia mourns the passing away of Test 'keeper Brian Taber

News

Travis Barker pens emotional note for teen drummer after his death

News

Lana Del Rey spotted working at Alabama restaurant after late Glastonbury set backlash

News

'Hip Hop India' breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance

Sports

Smith shines, US sweep Vietnam in Women's World Cup

Sports

Shubman Gill has to alter his game; improve on batting in slow and low conditions, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Bit surprised by Umran Malik’s selection as he’s conceded a lot of runs in IPL, T20Is: Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Ashes: 'I'd be very pleased… pretty obvious,' says Hazlewood on forecast of relentless rain

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US